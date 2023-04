The lives of Bollywood stars are always in the limelight. Their personal lives are not personal and everything is out in public. Love affairs, breakups, marriage - everything hits the headlines. Ranbir Kapoor is one such actor who has always ruled the headlines for his personal life. His name has been linked to many top actresses including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more. Now, he is happily married to Alia Bhatt and they have a cute daughter together. But thanks to Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's love life is once again in discussion. Neetu Kapoor is known to adore her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and she has only made good comments about her. But she made a cryptic post about dating and now fans feel it is directed to Ranbir Kapoor's exes. Also Read - National Siblings Day 2023: Kangana Ranaut to Kiara Advani, celebs cherish their bond with brothers and sisters with a special post

Neetu Kapoor's cryptic post gets backlash

A post shared by 's mom Neetu Kapoor hinted that just because someone dated for 7 years does not mean they will get married. The post read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." This post has raised many eyebrows and netizens are slamming Neetu Kapoor for the same. Many felt that she was dissing as Ranbir dated her for more than six years. Some even dropped very harsh comments for Neetu Kapoor. Also Read - Urfi Javed asks 'Ranbir Kapoor ki kya aukaat hai' after he calls her fashion bad taste on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show

Check out Twitteratis reaction on Neetu Kapoor's post below:

Basically #RanbirKapoor 's parents have taught him to treat women like an object & throw them away after dating Under the pretext of modernism you shouldn't encourage your children for such cheap thrills , just for the sake of dating experience #NeetuKapoor #Disgusting ? pic.twitter.com/H6NmWFb2C9 — MIITESH ?? (@HarFunnMaulaa) April 8, 2023

Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/283IFdGGTB — Mrs Sprightly (@MrsSprightly_) April 8, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

Neetu Kapoor hasn't responded to any of the backlash as yet. The veteran actress has made a comeback and was seen in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo along with , and . The movie was a hit.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film was a hit at the box office. He would next be seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has 's 2 and 3 to work on along with wife .