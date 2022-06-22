Neetu Kapoor opens up on her equation with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: 'Jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai'

Speaking about her equation with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor shared that 'If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer' adding that the problem arises when your son becomes joru ka ghulam after marriage.