passed away on April 30, 2020. It was amidst lockdown that Rishi Kapoor had to be hospitalised and he breathed his last. Neetu Kapoor was devastated after his demise but slowly her life got back to normal. However, trolls wouldn't stop trolling her. In a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor opened up about the same and revealed how she deals with nasty comments that come her way on social media. She simply stated that she blocks the troll who just wants to see a widow crying all the time. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Esha Gupta thanks her mom for being her best friend; says, ‘You know everything from my first boyfriend to my first kiss’ [Exclusive]

To Film Companion, Neetu Kapoor was quoted saying, "I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them. I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives." Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Poonam Pandey talks about her bond with her mom; 'I cannot imagine having a daughter like me' [Exclusive]

Neetu Kapoor further revealed that most of the time whenever the family meets they discuss only Rishi Kapoor. still has his father's picture as the screensaver. She added, "That’s the way we miss him but we don’t have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him, we can remember him for good times and what a great person he was." Also Read - Doctor Strange 2 box office collection: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer's opening not as brilliant as projected – here's the true picture

Neetu Kapoor who has turned a judge for a reality show recently featured in an advertisement with Ranbir Kapoor.