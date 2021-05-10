Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor took her out for a Mother's Day lunch with a budget of JUST Rs 100

It is a known fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dote on their mom, Neetu Kapoor. The actress is making a comeback in films after the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The film's name is Jug Jug Jeeyo. It seems Ranbir Kapoor is thrilled to see his mom back on a movie set. Neetu Kapoor told Filmfare that Ranbir and she are complete movie buffs. They always discuss performances. She says that she discusses all the movie offers with Ranbir, and the role. Neetu Kapoor said that Ranbir also does the same at times, but he always makes his own decisions. She said, "But once in a while he also wants my take on the script. So, we have that relationship of movies, scripts, performances and now it’s become even better." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seen at Neetu Kapoor’s house on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

She also recollected an adorable incident of when Ranbir Kapoor took her for a Mother's Day treat with a budget of only Rs 100. It seems he had just started working as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. He took his mom to a place called Just Eat Around The Corner. It seems they served lunches for 100 bucks and people had to pile up their plates at one go. She said, "And I was the proudest mother that day, as that was the first ever lunch my son had taken me out for." Also Read - ‘Galat kar rahe ho,’ Ranbir Kapoor schools the paps as he arrives with Alia Bhatt at Neetu Kapoor’s house on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary – watch video

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave her a much fancier treat. The lady who was studying in London picked up part-time jobs to make some money. Neetu Kapoor says she did visit her during the vacations. It seems she arranged a limousine along with a bottle of champagne to welcome her mom. She told the magazine, "I said Riddhima are you crazy, such a big champagne bottle at 11 am, she said no mom, I just wanted to do the best for you." Also Read - Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares a heartfelt note; says 'We have accepted life will never be the same without him'

She also said that she was an obsessed mother. She said till the time the kids were ten, she forgot the rest of the world. She did do everything herself. Her friends thought she had become just too boring. The lady told the magazine that their happiness was her No.1 priority. It seems she reconnected later as the kids grew up. She says, "Now they tell me, ‘See, you had become too boring. And you were constantly talking about your kids.’”