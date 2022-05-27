Neetu Kapoor is always asked about her bahu Alia Bhatt. While sometimes she does get a bit annoyed about it, but she still happily answers all the questions asked about Alia. The veteran actress, who is all set to make a comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo, recently spoke about her son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year, and it was an intimate affair as just close friends and family attended their big their day. Later, the couple at their house hosted a bash for industry friends. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik REVEALS why she took up Rohit Shetty's reality show; the reason will SHOCK You

Recently, while talking to India Today about the wedding, Neetu revealed, “The wedding dance was all my idea, actually. I told everyone we should do something, even though the time is less. I had to do dancing, I told them. So we practiced whatever we could for a day. We even planned, me and Reema. We planned to do Gidda, which is like a Punjabi traditional dance. We tried something new. We did gidda, then new songs, and then Ranbir joined them. It was really fun.” Also Read - When Nia Sharma revealed her friends would judge her red carpet looks; 'Why do you walk naked...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

The veteran actress revealed the dance was a surprise for . She said, “Even Alia was surprised because she did not know we were going to do this. It was a surprise for her. It was very nice. If we had more time, I would have made sure everyone was there and everyone danced.” Also Read - Amar Upadhyay reacts on Hina Khan and Helly Shah's comment of discrimination against TV stars; says, 'Bollywood has always treated...' [Exclusive]

Recently, at ’s birthday bash, Neetu came along with her son , but Alia gave a miss to the bash as she is busy with the shooting of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. While Neetu was leaving the party she was asked about Alia, so she said, “Phir bahu.” She further added, “Abhi bahu bahut kuhsal mangal hai and she is very happy.”

We are sure Neetu fans are eagerly waiting for JugJugg Jeeyo which is all set to release on 24th June 2022.