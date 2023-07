Neetu Kapoor made headlines months back when she put up a post which social media hinted at the failed relationship of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. As we know, the two dated for a long time but the relationship did not end in marriage. The post went viral all over. Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte also put up a cryptic message, which many felt was reply to the lady. Social media had a field day dissecting what happened and even trolled Neetu Kapoor for the same. Now, she has posted a message that means that families do not feel the same any more as those who kept people close are no longer with us. Also Read - Did Kangana Ranaut call Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage fake in series of explosive comments?

As we know, yesterday Kangana Ranaut put up a story on her Instagram where she said that there is a Farzi couple in Bollywood. She said the actor was forced to marry a Papa Ki Pari after he was promised a big budget film franchise. But she said that the deal seems to have fallen through, and he is stuck with the actress. Kangana Ranaut said that the actress was given a snub at a latest family event. While she did not take names, fans felt it was directed at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Many said that she seemed to be on path of self-destruction, and poked fun at her. Also Read - Alia Bhatt goes to work as Ranbir Kapoor jets off to London to surprise mom Neetu Singh on birthday

Now, people are wondering why Neetu Kapoor put up this post knowing the kind of drama that was going on after the statement of Kangana Ranaut. This is what is being debated on Reddit. Netizens feel this will simply give people a reason to gossip about the relationship of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. A person commented, "Neetu Kapoor is not child or not new to Public life. She knows very well how people and media will react ........She deliberately post this....seems something serious going on in Kapoor family....Time will tell .....what is really going on here?" while another person said, "Something is brewing, but still Neetu is immature to post such status in public rather than sorting out issues at home."