Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the latest couple of Bollywood to have got hitched. However, unlike the other Bollywood weddings, Ranbir and Alia chose to keep their wedding an intimate affair. They arranged for a function at their home and only a handful of people were invited. While there were rumours suggesting that Ranbir and Alia will arrange for a reception where they will invite their friends from Bollywood, they arranged for a party at their home will only a few guests. Now, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor has opened up on the same.

Neetu Kapoor wants to host a big reception

In an interview with India Today, Neetu Kapoor was asked about paparazzi being upset with Alia and Ranbir having a hush-hush wedding. Over this, Neetu Kapoor shared that she would like to host a big reception and invite everyone. She also said that had the decision been up to her, she would have arranged for a big-fat wedding for Ranbir and Alia. She was quoted saying, "Oh, I want to have a social reception for Viral. I don't like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don't want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn't do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone."

Neetu Kapoor's next project

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is currently busy promoting Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She shares the screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in this one. It is after a long gap that Neetu Kapoor is returning to acting in films. Meanwhile, she has been a judge on the Dance Deewane Juniors. Her videos go viral on social media.