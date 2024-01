Neetu Kapoor is all mother-in-law goals for real. The veteran actress cheered for the big win of her son and daughter-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia won the Best Actor and Actress award at Filmfare 69th Awards 2024, and Neetu Kapoor is the happiest. She took to her Instagram and posted a heartfelt congratulatory message for them with a hidden aashirwad. Neetu Kapoor mentioned how she secretly wished and prayed for a repeat of 2019, during that time too Ranbir and Alia had won Best Actor and Actress awards for Sanju and Raazi. And they both were in a relationship. Alia and Ranbir got married after dating for 5 years. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor adorably mentions daughter Raha Kapoor in his speech for the best actor; misses dad Rishi Kapoor

The prayer of Neetu Kapoor was heard and she openly showed her affection and pride over the win. Her Instagram post reads, "I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju raazi ) so happy it happened again !!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani".

Neetu Kapoor was the happiest at her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt, and she couldn't have more happier when they both welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor. Neetu is the strongest pillar in Ranbir and Alia's lives.

Ranbir Kapoor's speech after winning the Best Actor award for Animal shows he is now a Family man.

Ranbir and Alia are right now one of the most talented actors in tinsel town. The power couple of B Town is all couple goals for their fans and followers. On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be teaming up all over again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War along with Vicky Kaushal. Fans cannot wait to witness the most epic love triangle.

