Neetu Kapoor is elated and ecstatic about her son 's wedding with . The veteran actress admits that she couldn't find a better match for his son as she calls Alia Bhatt the sweetest. Ranbir and Alia did an intimate wedding on April 14 at his residence Vatsu and it wasn't a lavish affair but a dreamy one. Every individual who participated in the wedding celebrated LOVE and how. Neetu Kapoor was the happiest after the bride and groom. While she thoroughly enjoyed her son and bahu's wedding, she is now loving the new bonding among Bhatts and Kapoors. Today Alia Bhatt's parents Soni Razdon and are celebrating their anniversary. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the picture of Mahesh and Soni and addressed them as Samdhan and Samdhiji. Also Read - BTS: Armaan Malik gets dragged in the 'controversial' Jungkook-Jay Park pic; this is how the singer reacted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sonirazdan)

Soni Razdon too wished her hubby the happiest anniversary by sharing their old pictures, " Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead". Also Read - Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe; team promises the Biggest Action Series Ever [Watch Announcement Video]

The last few days were the happiest for Kapoors and Bhatts as it was their beloved son and daughter's wedding. Along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdon too was damn emotional about her daughter's wedding and shared e most beautiful message for them after their wedding and welcomed Ranbir Kapoor into the family in the sweetest way possible, " They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here are wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa". Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Wedding Anniversary: From 75 lakhs bridal saree to Jr B wanting 2 kids; 10 interesting facts about the couple