Neetu Kapoor wishes bahu Alia Bhatt's parents Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan on their wedding anniversary; calls them Samdhan and Samdhiji

Neetu Kapoor's special wish for bahu Alia Bhatt's parents Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan on their wedding anniversary shows that she is happiest with Bhatts and Kapoors new bonding.