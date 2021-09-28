The handsome hunk and versatile star of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor has turned 39 today. While we are seeing his die hard fans posting lovely wishes on social media, actress and RK's mother Neetu Kapoor wished his son in the most endearing way she shared a cute pic with him along with Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her hubby. In the pic, we all see them in a happy mood, with Neetu holding the prop, “Too perfect for resolution,” on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor holded “Resolutions tomorrow party tonight” prop in his hand. The Besharam actress wrote, "Happy birthday my Hearbeat love n blessings in abundance." Also Read - 7 times Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor made headlines for his fall-out with Bollywood celebs
On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera, which is scheduled to release on March 18, 2022. The film has got delayed several times due to the second wave of COVID-19. Produced under the YRF banner, the film is directed by Agneepath (2012) Karan Malhotra and also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Post that, he will be seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni, with a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh has collaborated with Ranbir for the first time. The cine icon earlier praised Ranbir in an interview, saying, "His face is God's blessing. He doesn't seem to make any effort to convey emotions whereas I've to constantly struggle to express myself and ask the director to help me." Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It marks the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Also Read - When Deepika Padukone spoke up openly about Ranbir Kapoor's infidelity, called herself 'foolish' for trusting him
