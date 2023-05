Alia Bhatt stunned at the Met Gala 2023 as she made her debut on the red carpet in Prabal Gaurang’s outfit. She looked like a vision in white and made her fans leave in disbelief that just six months ago she delivered her baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Now that’s the superpower of being a woman. And while the world is going gaga over her ethereal beauty, Alia Bhatt’s mother-in-law and veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor too dropped a lovely comment on her daughter-in-law’s look from the Met Gala 2023. Neetu cannot get over Alia’s beautiful look and called her stunning with a heart emoticon. She is setting all the mother-in-law goals. Neetu Kapoor is definitely not like a typical mother-in-law, as she belongs to the same industry, and she is very aware and proud of her daughter-in-law's achievements. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Isha Ambani; Indian celebrities leave a mark with their glamourous looks on the red carpet [Watch Video]

Well, it's very rare to see this kind of bonding with Saas and Bahu, as they both are modern and contemporary, and they are definitely setting high standards for mother-in-law and daughter-in-law goals. While fans are dying to know 's reaction to Alia Bhatt's stunning looks, as the actor is not on social media, his fans have to wait. Raha's mom owned it and how. Alia Bhatt instantly shared her mother-in-law's reaction on her Instagram stories and mentioned "love you. Well, the bonding is real, and Neetu Kapoor is immensely happy to have Alia as her daughter-in-law, and she has now found her friend in her too, who gets all the tips on fashion and the latest gossip in Bollywood. We would love to see this mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo in a film together soon. What say?

Alia Bhatt got it right the first time, and fans were amazed to see her make heads turn in style and grave with her super stunning look at the Met Gala 2023. She not only impressed her fans but even impressed her fellow friends from the industry, right from , who called her the prettiest, to , , and more, who called her the best girl. Well, we cannot agree more, and indeed, Ranbir is the lucky one.