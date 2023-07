Vidya Balan will be marking her theatrical comeback after almost 4 years with Neeyat, which is a whodunit murder mystery. The actress was last seen in the 2019 sci-fi drama Mission Mangal. In Neeyat, she will be slipping into the shoes of a not-so-classic detective, Mira Rao. On Wednesday (June 5), Neeyat’s special screening was held in Mumbai. The event witnessed the attendance of some prominent members of the film fraternity. And, the film seems to have impressed many of them. In fact, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Vidya Malvade dropped multiple plaudits on Neeyat on their social media handles. Also Read - Neeyat: Vidya Balan reveals if she's under box office pressure over her first release in four years

Anil Kapoor calls Neeyat a masterpiece

Anil Kapoor calls Neeyat a masterpiece

Anil Kapoor shared Neeyat's poster on his Instagram stories, lauding the cast and crew for their "cinematic brilliance". Calling the Vidya Balan-starrer a "masterpiece" he wrote, "Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!!! Vidya Balan, (it is) always a pleasure to watch you on screen. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it… You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression."

Gulshan Devaiah calls Neeyat a guessing game

Shaitan actor Gulshan Devaiah shared how he felt about Vidya Balan’s Neeyat in the most unconventional way. Dropping a mirror selfie to his Instagram stories, from Neeyat’s film screening venue, Gulshan wrote, “Enjoy the guessing game. I only got a little part of it right. NEEYAT in theatres on 7th July.” Gulshan, through his caption, made it very clear that Neeyat was filled with unexpected puzzles, solving which would give the audience a hard time.

Vidya Malvade praises Neeyat

Vidya Malvade called Neeyat to be a “surreal-looking film.” “My lovely Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Koli are a part of this thrilling… surreal-looking film…Go watch peeps in a theatre near you,” she wrote, adding a picture of herself in an animal-printed dress. Neeyat’s film screening was also attended by Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Karisma Tanna, and Shobita Dhulipala.

Neeyat plot synopsis

Neeyat revolves around a billionaire who gets murdered in his mansion while enjoying a party with guests, who harbour their own web of secrets and lies. It is now up to Vidya Balan’s Mira Rao to solve the mystery. Neeyat will be released in the theatres on July 7.