will wear her detective glasses once again for her upcoming murder mystery, Neeyat. The film is helmed by Anu Menon, best known for his critically-acclaimed film Shakuntala Devi. Neeyat's first-look poster already raised plenty of eyeballs from mystery seekers. Now, the makers have leveled up their intrigue by dropping Neeyat's adrenaline-infused trailer today, June 22. Soon after the trailer launch, eagle-eyed movie buffs were quick to notice that it bears a striking similarity with the 2019 Hollywood mystery-comedy Knives Out.

Vidya Balan shares Neeyat’s trailer

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Vidya Balan captioned her post "Today's Weather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of murder! Neeyat Trailer Out NOW! We've made this film with a lot of hard work. Need all your support now. Show the Neeyat trailer some love! Neeyat releases on 7th July, only in theatres."

Neeyat’s trailer analysis

Neeyat's trailer opens with the arrival of a billionaire, in Scotland. He throws an exuberant party in his mansion-like residence. A number of guests arrive at the venue and engage in the luxuries of a royal stay. While making merry on a thunderous night, Ashish Kapoor falls off a cliff. But nothing happening here is what meets the eye.

To solve the case of whether Ashish’s death was suicide or murder arrives Vidya Balan’s Mira Rao, a CBI officer. While unraveling the mystery, she also finds out the guest have their own set of secrets. Sporting bangs, Vidya Balan is not your quintessential detective. But when she says something with that poker face, her words somehow bring you an inch closer to the truth.

Fans compare Vidya Balan-starrer Neeyat’s trailer to Knoves Out

Neeyat’s trailer has made Vidya Balan fans draw references to two classic detective stories. One is Agatha Christie’s books and the other is filmmaker Rian Johnson's Knives Out. While one user wanted to know, “An Indian version of Knives Out?” another excited individual wrote, “It's like a mishmash of Agatha Christie's novels and the film Knives Out! I'm so excited!”

“I felt like I’m watching a Hollywood movie trailer. I hope they do justice to Vidya and her potential,” noted a third user. “This movie reminds me of Knives Out. Anyway, I hope it won't be a remake of that movie. Hopefully, it's original with a different story,” came another comment.

Neeyar cast

Neeyat also stars , , , , and Prajakta Kohli in crucial roles. Neeyat will release on the big screens on July 7.