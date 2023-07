Vidya Balan will be sporting her detective goggles yet again for her upcoming film Neeyat. The film marks her theatrical comeback after four years. Her last theatre outing was in 2019 with the film Mission Mangal. The actress, who is busy with a string of promotional events and interviews, opened up about returning to the big screen and on facing the box office pressure. During Neeyat’s press conference in Mumbai, Vidya Balan revealed that because she is super occupied with the promotions, she has no time to process the box office pressure. Also Read - Vidya Balan calls meeting with husband-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur ‘lust at first sight’, speaks about his attractive quality

Neeyat’s box office expectations

When asked whether coming back to theatres after four years has put some box office pressure, Vidya Balan stated that though she is nervous, she doesn't have time to process the feelings. Expressing her excitement, Vidya Balan wished that moviegoers shower the same amount of love on Neeyat as they did on her last theatrical outing Mission Mangal. "My last theatrical release was Mission Mangal which did really well. Fingers crossed that people will come to theatres to watch Neeyat and maybe watch it again because they might have to," she told Telly Chakkar.

When quizzed about her feelings towards the box office pressure, the Bollywood diva said, "There is a lot of excitement. But no, the benefit of doing promotions is that we don't feel pressure because we are so tired. There is no time to process the feelings. But, I am… looking forward to how everyone receives the film."

Watch the full trailer here:

Bollywood celebrities review Neeyat

At a special film screening held on July 5, stars from the Hindi film fraternity had nothing but positive things to say about the Vidya Balan-starrer. In his review, actor Anil Kapoor called Neeyat a “cinematic brilliance” which deserves a “standing ovation” for the cast and crew’s outstanding work. Actor Gulshan Devaiah also dropped multiple plaudits on the film, urging viewers to “enjoy the guessing game.”

Neeyat plot

Neeyat is a whodunit murder mystery, set against the backdrop of a mansion where a billionaire gets killed under mysterious circumstances. The film has an ensemble star cast of Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Shashank Arora, and Prajakta Kohli. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.