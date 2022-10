has never shied away from speaking her mind and breaking stereotypes. She is a working mother to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and son Guriq Singh and a loving wife to her husband . She recently featured on the the September-October issue of Cosmo India and spoke about having body image issues during her 20s.

"I had body image issues when I was younger. It is all super-silly, but I was always conscious about my ‘heavy bottom’. And today, I look back at my 20s and I am like, ‘What was I so worried about?’,” Neha told the magazine. "One of the most beautiful things about getting older is that you start caring less about what other people think...about their expectations and judgements," she added.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with , followed by her bold role in Julie that shot her to fame. She became one of the sex sirens of the industry and since then she has been vocal about issues that women face in their every day lives.

Neha is no stranger to online trolls and she has had her share of body-shaming over her pregnancy weight gain. However, Neha has remained unperturbed by the negativity and continues to live her life to the fullest.

Talking about being at the receiving end of trolls, Neha said, "The first time I decided to not give a damn about what people said about my body was after I gave birth to my daughter. I went through postpartum depression, and it was eight difficult months of trying to put up a brave front… And then one day, it just hit me—that it didn’t matter what size I was, it didn’t matter how I looked, I needed to feel good about myself regardless of the number on the weighing scale.”

For the uninititated, Neha has also been a part of Freedom to Feed that focuses on providing the freedom to new mothers to feed their babies without any judgements in public. The initiative was started by Neha in 2019, a year after the birth of her first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi.