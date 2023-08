When Bipasha Basu cried while sharing the most painful experience of her daughter Devi having two holes in her heart and having an open heart surgery at just three months old, our hearts went out with her. She emerged as a brave woman, and many are thanking her for sharing this, many are regretting her judging her, and more. Bipasha chose to share it on Neha Dhupia's platform, and the actress was herself surprised by these revelations. Also Read - Bipasha Basu to Priyanka Chopra: B Town parents who turned warriors for their kids to fight deadly medical conditions

Neha, in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, spoke about how she too was stunned with this news and added," Before my love chats, I briefed the people for 5 minutes, and Bipasha and I were on a call, and she told me that I wanted to share something, and I was like okay, but when she told me this, I too had the same feeling like anyone else had. It was very brave for her to share this as our live chat got over, and the next day we got 100 messages from different mothers and parents thanking Bipasha for sharing this, and many even said that after watching this, they are now ready to take the step that Bipasha did because they were fearful earlier".

Calling Bipasha brave, Neha even added," I would like to quote Bipasha here that we are too soon to judge on why she is not going for work and pass a lot of comments, especially on the mothers, but we never really know what they are going through. Bipasha, Karan, and Devi are the bravest, and people are so glad that she shared it with everyone".

Neha Dhupia insists to STOP sexualising breastfeeding.

Neha Dhupia, who started the breast feeding awareness campaign, also spoke and insisted on stopping sexualizing breastfeeding. " Today things are changing, like how we have a lot of facilities when it comes to breastfeeding, from airports to many places where there is a separate place for lactation mothers, but one thing I want is to stop sexualizing breastfeeding. I mean, it's highly time we take it as normal as it is". And we totally agree with the actress. Neha is one of the popular celebrity mothers in tinsel town who loves to share her motherhood journey with her people, and there are many who are inspired by her.