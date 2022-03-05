has been subjected to body-shaming for her post-pregnancy weight gain on several occasions. The the 41-year-old actress is a mother to her daughter Mehr and son Guriq. She was trolled for being pregnant before her wedding and later was criticised her for weight gain where some people called her names such as 'moti.' And yet again, some nasty trolls have showcased their sick mentality when Neha was seen playing with her baby son at a park. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gehraiyaan actor Ananya Panday on younger generation ‘going from one partner to the other’, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3 shoot update and more

In the video, Neha was seen dressed in a casual white T-shirt and leggings with her hair tied in a pony. She was seen entertaining her baby son by lifting him up and looking at him adorably. Fans were in awe of the mother-son bond. However, there were some people who couldn't refrain from commenting on her body weight. While some addressed her as 'Daadi Dhupia' and 'grandma', other posted a distasteful comment that reads, "When a whale plays with a baby."

However, there were also a few people who were empowered to see Neha flaunting her grey hair and proudly carrying her post-pregnancy weight. "Proudly flaunting her grey hair and baby pouch!! Makes me so proud as a mum," one Instagram user commented. Earlier, Neha had shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn son and titled it "freedom to feed", which inspired her followers on Instagram.

Neha and Angad Bedi got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post. Their baby boy was born on October 3, 2012. The couple also have a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

Take a look.

After Rannvijay Singha decided to quit Roadies after 17 years of hosting, Neha followed suit and revealed that she not going to be a part of Roadies this year. She has been associated with Roadies for almost 5 years. Her fights with Prince Narula kept her in news quite a few times.