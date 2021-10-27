and recently became parents for the second time. They are a family of four now as a baby boy has entered their lives. Since she gave birth to her daughter Mehr in 2018, the actress has always been vocal about normalising breastfeeding in public. Time and again she has spoken about how she has had trouble feeding her baby when in public as it is considered to be a taboo. Well, once again, she has done the same. Also Read - Neha Dhupia REACTS on Bollywood being trolled on social media; says, 'Trolling anywhere is not okay' [Exclusive]

Taking to her Instagram account, Neha Dhupia once again rooted for 'freedom to feed'. She shared an adorable picture whilst breast feeding her baby boy. She hid her baby's face though using her palms. Saba Ali Khan, Tahira Kashyap and many others dropped adorable comments on her post. Take a look at the picture here:

In the past, she has shared a picture whilst breastfeeding Mehr. In the caption, she had penned, "A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. @freedomtofeed We work each day towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be. This insensitive comment is an example of why it makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let's normalise breast feeding not sexualise it." Indeed, something to think about! More power to you Neha.