Neha Dhupia often gets spotted by paparazzi and she happily poses for them. But, today, something different happened. The actress was spotted in the city with her daughter, Mehr, and she was carrying the baby in her hands. When she saw the paparazzi, Neha was shocked and she ran away. Later, after sitting in the car, she was telling her daughter to tell bye to the paps. Well, this reaction of Neha Dhupia has not gone down well with the netizens, and they are calling it 'overacting'.

A netizen commented, "Are dariye mat kidnap nahi karenge aapke bache ko." Another Instagram user wrote, "Aisa kya hai iske bache ki shakal mein." A netizen feels that she ran away like that as she has gained weight, "After pregnancy, her weight has increased a lot, due to which the stomach has also come out, she was not ready to face the camera, that's why she behaved like this."

Recently, Neha visited Ludhiana for the launch of a Kindergarten School. According to Tribune India, at the launch, the actress stated, "I just want to be the wind beneath their wings, I do not want to be the wings. They have to choose the direction and as a parent, we will push them to fly. Today, children understand everything. I don't take pressure as a mother or put undue pressure on my kids."

Talking about her movies, Neha was last seen in A Thursday which also starred Yami Gautam and Atul Kulkarni. The actress has shot for the film while she was pregnant with her second child, and her performance in it was appreciated a lot. The movie was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Her fans were excited to see her in the latest season of Roadies, but she decided not to be a part of the show.