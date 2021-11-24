Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are living it up in Paris. As we know, the city is known to be one of the most romantic places in the world. The couple made sure that they did what ever couple does when they are in front of the Eiffel Tower...Kiss! The couple locked lips in a super romantic video. We can see Neha in a red and black outfit. She has donned a red trench coat and is carrying a Louis Vuttin sling bag. She posted a video of them kissing with a beautiful caption. It read, "Kuch Bhi Permanent Nahin hai, Hum sab chale jayenge ek din, rahega toh bus Pyar. Bus Pyar hi hai jo reh jayega (Nothing is permanent in llife. One day everyone has to leave the world, and it is only love that'll stay behind) We believe in Spreading Love and Happiness everywhere you go!" Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Anushka Ranjan, Neha Kakkar, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood brides who ditched red on the wedding day and challenged the societal norms

The singer posted another series of pics where she wrote that Paris and Eiffel Tower only looked beautiful when she was there with the love of her life, Rohanpreet Singh. The pictures got a lot of love from their celebs friends. Newly married Shraddha Arya went Awww! while brother Tony Kakkar termed it the Picture of the Year.

Neha Kakkar opened up on her pregnancy on the show Life of the Kakkars. She said that having a baby was nowhere on the minds of Rohanpreet Singh and her. Neha Kakkar said that they wanted to enjoy life for at least a couple of years before expanding the family. She addressed all the rumours of how they hurriedly got married as she became pregnant. These pics are proof that the couple is still very much in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Neha Kakkar REVEALS if she's expecting a baby with Rohanpreet Singh; John Abraham snatches fan's phone for secretly filming him and more