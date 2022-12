Neha Kakkar is a well-established singer in Bollywood and who does not know RRR star Ram Charan? Well, at a recent event, the two bumped into each other and greeted fondly. Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram account to share a video in which we can see both stars in one frame. Ram Charan gets up to greet Neha Kakkar with a namaste and splashes a broad smile on his face. He then says that he is a big fan of her work.

In the caption, Neha Kakkar mentioned that it is a big deal for her as rarely are the instances when people appreciate others in public. She heaped praises on Ram Charan for being kind. Netizens too are praising Ram for the sweet gesture. Fans of the RRR star are unable to stop raving about his simplicity. Husband Rohanpreet Singh and brother Tonny Kakkar are all hearts for this video.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Ram Charan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

RRR achieves big

Talking about Ram Charan, he is currently one of the biggest stars in the country. His film RRR which also starred Jr NTR directed by SS Rajamouli is achieving great success. Not just box office, the film is winning quiet a few accolades all over. Now, RRR has been nominated for Golden Globes Awards 2023 in two categories. It is indeed a proud moment for all.

What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu!

Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema ❤️

Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!! ? pic.twitter.com/dZuNpx2Es8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 13, 2022

We only have our fingers crossed for RRR.