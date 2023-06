and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the cutest couples in the Hindi music industry. Be it appearing in music videos together or dropping some romantic pictures on Instagram, the couple never fails to impress their fans. But it seems something may have gone awry in Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s relationship. Now, we are not saying this, the internet is. The reason- Rohanpreet’s absence from some birthday pictures shared by Neha Kakkar. Also Read - Sonnalli Seygall to Kiara Advani: Bollywood dulhans who chose pastel bridal wear for their special day

Neha rang in her 35th birthday on June 6 with her parents. The Dilbar singer had a small party with her family and looked pretty like a princess with a tiara and sash. "This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23," Neha Kakkar wrote.

Neha Kakkar later hosted a tea party for her close friends and family. The singer was all smiles in a parented dress and a stole. The guest list included India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma. But Rohanpreet Singh was missing from both sets of photos. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the singer's absence.

How fans reacted to Rohanpreet Singh’s absence:

The comments section was filled with people asking about Rohanpreet Singh. “But where is Rohanpreet?” an account questioned.

Others were concerned that the couple had separated. “Where’s Rohanpreet, is there separation?” a comment read.

“Rohanpreet missing hai,” was what one user had to say.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's relationship:

Neither Neha Kakkar nor Rohanpreet Singh have responded to the questions posed by fans.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly met in Chandigarh. The couple got hitched in a grand ceremony in 2020. Since then, the two have been posting mushy pictures of each other frequently. So, Rohanpreet’s absence from Neha’s birthday celebrations definitely left their fans surprised.

Fans also swarmed to Rohanpreet’s Singh’s Instagram account and asked why he was not there at Neha’s birthday celebrations. Interestingly, the singer’s last post featured a glimpse of Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony’s song Balenciaga.

“Have you forgotten Neha’s birthday??? Because you didn’t update any post or any story of her birthday,” a user questioned.

“Hey, did anyone notice that Rohanpreet was not in Neha’s birthday celebration as well and there is no post on the birthday. Is everything ok between them???”

Neha Kakkar’s song Balenciaga:

Sung by Neha and Tony Kakkar, Balenciaga is a fun-filled dance track. The song is a treat for all of the singer’s fans.