Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a fairytale wedding on 24th October 2020. Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding was quite grand and the singer duo went around painting the town red quite often thereafter. However, it so happened that recently, Rohanpreet and Neha were not seen together. It was Neha's birthday bash and Rohanpreet, fans noticed, was missing from the same. And that gave way to speculations about all not being well between the love birds. It was speculated that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were thinking about separation and the songstress has finally dropped a post about it and that's a major hint for all the fans.

Is all well between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh?

Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar grabbed headlines in entertainment news for the alleged separation rumours since he went missing from Neha Kakkar's birthday bash and also reel promotions of her and Tony Kakkar's song Balenciaga. Fans would constantly comment about Rohanpreet in the comment. They would ask Neha about Rohanpreet's whereabouts and question his absence in the last couple of days. Well, finally, the singer has put it all to rest.

Neha Kakkar shared a couple of pictures with Rohanpreet Singh. Mind you, they are some very mushy or romantic pictures of the husband-wife duo. And Neha captioned the post saying, "Back in town from the best holiday spent with Hubby!!" and she tagged Rohanpreet and put a red heart emoticon alongside it. The first picture is of Rohanpreet kissing Neha on the cheeks, the second one is a selfie with Neha pouting while RP smiling widely. In the third picture, they are all smiles. The last picture includes Rohanpreet leaning on Neha. They look the cutest.

Check out Neha Kakkar's latest Instagram post with Rohanpreet Singh here:

Neha Kakkar, it seems removed Mrs Singh from her Instagram biography. A fan noticed it and expressed her shock on the same. Neha Kakkar had put the same in her Instagram bio right after marrying Rohanpreet. A lot of fans were quite worried about what was happening between Neha and Rohanpreet having been invested in them both since their wedding. The fans are now heaving a sigh of relief that all is well between them both. Well, much love to them both.