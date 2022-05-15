Rohanpreet Singh, the husband of singer has been robbed in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The robbery happened at a hotel where he had been staying. The news has been confirmed by ANI. As per reports, a diamond ring, an iPhone and an Apple watch were amongst the items that went missing from Rohanpreet Singh's hotel room. As of now, investigations are underway. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar day two box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film fails to pick up pace

The Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Shalini Agnihotri, told ANI, "Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar's husband."

The couple have released a new song, La La La. Neha Kakkar shared a reel on the same from a hotel room. The couple were seen enjoying coffee on the bed. Neha Kakkar captioned the post, "This is called a La La La Morning!!" The song was released on May 8, 2020.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh do not fail to set couple goals. They got married in December 2020 after dating for around six months. The two met for the first time for the filming of their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. Rohanpreet Singh earlier said, "We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Da Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best."

Of late we heard how Sonam Kapoor's in-laws got robbed. Items worth crores was stolen from their home. The Delhi Police finally nabbed the alleged thieves. In the past, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen have been robbed too.