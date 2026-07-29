Netflix unveils first look of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia's coming-of-age dance comedy ‘Best of the best’

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 29, 2026 1:45 PM IST





Netflix has unveiled the first look of Best of the Best, a coming-of-age comedy set in the fiercely competitive world of collegiate Bollywood-fusion dance. Directed by Lena Khan and written by Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Hasan Minhaj, the film stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Maya and Priyanka Kedia as Anjali, two childhood best friends whose bond is tested as they chase the U.S. Championship. The ensemble cast also includes Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, Hasan Minhaj, Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry and Sasha Bhasin.

STREAMING ON NETFLIX, BEST OF THE BEST RELEASES ON 18 SEPTEMBER!

ABOUT BEST OF THE BEST:

Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

DIRECTOR: Lena Khan

WRITERS: Prashanth Venkataramanujam & Hasan Minhaj

PRODUCERS: Jonathan Eirich for Rideback, Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam for 186K Films

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ellen H. Schwartz, Ryan Halprin

KEY CAST: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular, Becky Alex, Shreya Navile, and Hasan Minhaj

ADDITIONAL CAST: Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, Sasha Bhasin

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