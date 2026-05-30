Netflix’s Maa Behen turns Gurugram into a full-blown comedy carnival, leaves fans excited

Maa Behen is the next projects from Netflix that brings Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Ahead of the much-awaited release of Netflix’s chaotic crime-comedy *Maa Behen*, the madness of Adarsh Colony made its way to Delhi—and fans got a taste of the kaand before it hits screens on June 4! The buzz kicked off at a packed mall in Gurugram, where a high-energy flash mob had shoppers stopping in their tracks and joining the fun. Just when the excitement was peaking, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga made a dhamakedaar entry on a beautifully decorated rickshaw, sending fans into a frenzy of cheers, selfies, and endless excitement.

The trio brought all the humour and chaos that *Maa Behen* promises, sharing hilarious behind-the-scenes stories and indulging in some playful banter that had the crowd in splits. One of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the evening was the now-iconic “Roti Challenge,” which sparked plenty of laughs and friendly competition. The fun didn’t stop there—fans also got the chance to create reels live with the cast, making for some unforgettable moments and social media-worthy memories.

For a while, it felt like Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma had stepped straight out of Adarsh Colony and recruited the entire mall into their latest adventure. The atmosphere was packed with energy, laughter, and anticipation as fans eagerly counted down the days to the film’s release. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, *Maa Behen* follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio who find themselves desperately trying to hide a dead body while dealing with nosy neighbours, family drama, and one chaotic situation after another. If the Gurugram event was any indication, audiences are in for a wild, laughter-filled ride when *Maa Behen* premieres on Netflix on June 4.

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