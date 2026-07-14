Netizens are OBSESSED with Vir Hirani and his cuteness after Pritam and Pedro, call him the nation's new crush: 'I think i have found my new crush'

Pritam And Pedro has found a breakout star in debutant Vir Hirani. While Rajkumar Hirani's cybercrime dramedy is earning praise, it's Vir's effortless charm and confident performance that have fans swooning, with many already calling him the internet's newest crush.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 14, 2026 5:02 PM IST





Netizens are OBSESSED with Vir Hirani and his cuteness after Pritam and Pedro, call him the nation's new crush: 'I think i have found my new crush'

Pritam and Pedro, marking the OTT debut of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun, has been creating waves ever since its premiere. The series has earned widespread appreciation for its gripping storyline, engaging screenplay, and standout performances from its ensemble cast. Among the biggest talking points is debutant Vir Hirani, whose portrayal of Pritam has left critics and audiences thoroughly impressed. Despite sharing screen space with an accomplished cast, Vir delivers a confident and emotionally layered performance that has won praise from viewers across social media. His effortless screen presence and natural acting have made him one of the most loved debutants.

While Vir Hirani's performance has been winning appreciation, fans can't stop talking about his charm and handsome looks. Social media is flooded with posts praising his cuteness, effortless screen presence, and endearing personality. From admiring his expressions to calling him irresistibly charming, fans are going all out with their love Vir. Fans are even calling Vir as the internet's newest heartthrob and the nation’s latest national crush.

A fan’s wrote, “Pritam and Pedro dekh ke bas ek hi thought… Vir is so so cute yaar ? national crush fr ❤️” A netizen praised weiting, “Bro ek hi sitting mein pura show khatam ? and why am I lowkey obsessed with Vir now…that smile…new crush unlocked “

“Pritam and Pedro was actually such a fun watch…and Vir yaar ?every scene he’s in, he’s just too cute. National crush energy for sure ?,” read a netizen’s comment. “Just finished watching and I’m literally smiling thinking about Vir ? I think I have found my new crush ❤️,” read fans comment. A netizen praised writing, “Show toh addictive hai hi, but Vir’s cute, charming vibe is unreal ?” A netizen praised, “When Vir came on screen I was just ? such a cute vibe yaar!! ?”

“Not me smiling every time Vir comes on screen. He’s genuinely so cute yaar ??,” read fan’s tweet.

Also starring Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, Pritam and Pedro blends cybercrime, comedy, and chaos into a refreshingly entertaining thriller. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first step into the streaming space. Pritam and Pedro is streaming only on JioHotstar.

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