Netizens BRUTALLY troll Malaika Arora for walking in a weird manner – watch video

Malaika Arora is always a sight to behold every time she steps out in the city. She is often spotted while arriving at her yoga classes and leaves everyone jaw-dropped with her gym outfits. But this time, Malaika got brutally trolled when she was recently spotted outside her yoga classes. Also Read - Bollywood’s most gorgeous yoginis who swear by the goodness of yoga

In the video, Malaika was seen stepping out of her car wearing a black half tights and a loose matching top along with a pair of slippers. As she walked inside the building gate, she posed for the paparazzi who were waiting for her to arrive and click her pictures. After striking a few poses, Malaika started walking inside. But her unusual walk left netizens in some sort of confusion. Also Read - #FashionFlashback: Bollywood hotties amp up the oomph factor in cutout dresses – view pics

Many people wondered why Malaika was walking in such a weird manner and dubbed it as the duckwalk. Some people assumed that Malaika was just being a 'show off' in front of the paparazzi while some people took a dig at her by requesting her beau to give her some walking lessons. Also Read - It's AWKWARD! Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela and more celebs' goofy moments will make you Laugh Out Loud – view pics

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has broadened her entrepreneurship horizon with Malaika Arora Ventures. She says her goal is to actively look out for and purposely invest in lifestyle, health and wellness brands. She successfully established herself as a strategic business investor, with handpicked tie-ups and investments under her business company called Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV).

The 45-year-old actress has sealed tie-ups with e-commerce brand Label Life in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in fitness and her most recent venture with Rebel Foods' Nude Bowl in the clean eating space.

Rebel Foods is an Indian online restaurant company which operates 11 cloud kitchen brands. It is the largest cloud kitchen restaurant chain in India, operating more than 320 cloud kitchens in India and over 500 in overseas markets, as of July 2021.

Malaika launched her delivery-only restaurant called 'Nude Bowls' in August. It was created by her with an aim to provide the customers with healthy, nutritious meals in a bowl without any hidden ingredients. According to Malaika, 'Nude' stands for 'Nutritious, Undisguised, Delicious, Eats'.