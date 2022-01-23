This Sunday belongs to Vamika Kohli. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby girl's face has finally been revealed to the public on national TV. Yes, the cameraman got clean and clear pics of Junior Kohli on the third ODI between India and South Africa. The match is being played at the gorgeous Newlands ground in Cape Town. Vamika Kohli was avidly watching the match from the lap of her mom, Anushka Sharma. The actress looked great in a strappy black dress with a sling bag. Vamika Kohli is in a pink striped frock with two ponytails. The sight of the baby girl has warmed the hearts of millions of Indians. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have requested the paparazzi not to click pics of their daughter. The Indian media has always respected it. Also Read - Anushka Sharma makes daughter Vamika spot dad Virat Kohli on the field; fans say, 'Papa khel rahe hain' - watch videos

We can see that Virat Kohli and Vamika Kohli have similar features. In fact, baby Vamika is so similar to baby Virat Kohli. Fans are having a meltdown after seeing daddy's princess. Check out these adorable tweets to the face reveal of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's child.

What an entry cutipie Vamika?

Aate he twitter pe dhoom macha dia?#vamika #Virat pic.twitter.com/ew7Q2rKOQ4 — Bhaskar Jyoti Deka (@Bhaskar54606015) January 23, 2022

We can see how the Kohli family is trending. Vamika Kohli is the No.1 trend in India. Virat Kohli has just announced his retirement from Test Match cricket captaincy. Today, he made more than 70 runs at the third ODI between India Vs South Africa. Vamika Kohli turned one some months back.