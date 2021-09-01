Netizens go crazy as former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is seen bopping to AP Dhillon's chartbuster Brown Munde — read tweets

One Direction band members enjoy an undisputed fan loyalty and love till date even though they parted ways years ago. Louis Tomlinson is one of the most admired singers of the band. The handsome young man has been trending ever since a video of him surfaced enjoying the song Brown Munde. The Punjabi number has been sung by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon. The lyrics are by Shinda Kahlon. So far, it has got close to 350 million views. Fans are happy as Louis Tomlinson seems to love India. He apparently has an idol of Lord Ganesha with him and even observed the festival of Janmashthami. Isn't that something delightful for every desi heart? This is how people reacted on social media.

Lou is giving us hints that he is desi he has Bappa at his studio, kept festival on janmashtami and now he is listening to brown munde. pic.twitter.com/HMiX3F5Ir4 — Riya (@ilyriya) August 31, 2021

OMG????? BROWN MUNDE ARE YOU KIDDING ME????? pic.twitter.com/gZCtu2sBXd — ? (@hisokamybeloved) August 31, 2021

Louis x brown munde (Yes I have lost it ?) pic.twitter.com/Bwxj2BSSqV — 18 Months Updates ☀️ (@18MonthUpdates) August 31, 2021

NOPE IM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. BESTIE WAS LITERALLY VIBING TO BROWN MUNDE. DESIS WON, DOSTO HUM JEETGAYEEEEEEEEEE SCREAMS — Akankshita ♡'s H&L|| LOUIS HEARD BROWN MUNDE (@lwt_fineline28) August 31, 2021

LOUIS VIBING TO BROWN MUNDE????? HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/3OpIX4txoq — larrie struggles and crack (@haloscrack) August 31, 2021

Louis William Tomlinson was dancing to brown munde.

LOUIS WILLIAM TOMLINSON WAS DANCING TO BROWN MUNDE???pic.twitter.com/t90ZyFPz8m — nouis thinker?☁ (@NHLTcomfort) August 31, 2021

him bopping his head to brown munde is so personal to me and no I won't shut up pic.twitter.com/mN12QlQXB5 — srija? (@kissies_cuddles) September 1, 2021

No no you DONT get it, LOUIS WAS ENJOYING IT. He was BOPPING HIS HEAD to BROWN MUNDE. Good Lord I'm NEVER getting over this — Akankshita ♡'s H&L|| LOUIS HEARD BROWN MUNDE (@lwt_fineline28) September 1, 2021

Well, the power of desi music is far and wide. Louis Tomlinson has become one of the emerging social artistes of late from the music fraternity. In fact, he is in a list that includes BTS' Jin and Olivia Rodrigo.