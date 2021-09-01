Netizens go crazy as former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is seen bopping to AP Dhillon's chartbuster Brown Munde — read tweets

One Direction band members enjoy an undisputed fan loyalty and love till date even though they parted ways years ago. Louis Tomlinson is one of the most admired singers of the band. The handsome young man has been trending ever since a video of him surfaced enjoying the song Brown Munde. The Punjabi number has been sung by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon. The lyrics are by Shinda Kahlon. So far, it has got close to 350 million views. Fans are happy as Louis Tomlinson seems to love India. He apparently has an idol of Lord Ganesha with him and even observed the festival of Janmashthami. Isn't that something delightful for every desi heart? This is how people reacted on social media.
Well, the power of desi music is far and wide. Louis Tomlinson has become one of the emerging social artistes of late from the music fraternity. In fact, he is in a list that includes BTS' Jin and Olivia Rodrigo.
