has grabbed all the attention from the netizens after she slammed for her controversial statement that 'India got true freedom only in 2014'. She called Kangana 'desh ki gaddar' by sharing her viral clip from her recent summit and overlayed it with the sound of barking dogs. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shivin Narang to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card; Kavita Kaushik gets trolled for demanding Padma Shri for Priyanka Chopra; Shraddha Arya's mehendi pics go viral and more

Take a look.

Also Read - Kavita Kaushik asks 'Why didn't Priyanka Chopra get padamshree?' in an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri win; netizens remind her that the Matrix actress already has one - view tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Kangana stirred up a hornet's nest recently when she said that Independence in 1947 was given as 'alms' by the British. Several politicians have demanded an apology from her and also made an appeal to revoke her recently conferred Padma Shri award, saying that her statement insults the sacrifice of all those freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. She then defended herself through by sharing that she will return her Padma Shri if she is proven wrong. Also Read - Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale defends Kangana Ranaut's statement of India getting Independence after 2014 – deets inside

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi also slammed Kangana saying that it is an insult to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Sharing the actress's video, he said he was wondering if he should call her idea "madness" or "treason".

"Earlier, she had insulted Mahatma Gandhi, belittled his sacrifices, honoured his killer and now belittled Shaheed Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this madness or treason?" he said.