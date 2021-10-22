appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to record her statement in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with , son of , arrested in a drugs case. However, Ananya's statements on joking about arranging 'ganja' for Aryan and saying she was unaware that weed is a drug, has left netizens in disbelief. Also Read - Ananya Panday allowed to go home after three hours of intense grilling by Sameer Wankhede; told officers that she was unaware of weed being a drug

The NCB sources told the media that at one point in the conversation between Aryan and Ananya, Aryan was talking about 'jugaad' to arrange the weed. To which, Ananya replied, "I will arrange." When the NCB showed this chat to Ananya during the questioning, she replied, "I was just joking.” She also said that, "I didn't know weed is a drug.” Also Read - Ananya Panday hugged father Chunky Panday and broke down right before NCB questioning; revealed all about chats with Aryan Khan – read deets

Ananya's statement has sparked various reactions from netizens who have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Take a look. Also Read - Ananya Panday denies providing drugs to Aryan Khan; claims she has never ever consumed any – report

Despite the brouhaha over Ananya Panday's grilling by the NCB, official sources hinted on Friday that there is apparently no evidence of any 'drug-related exchanges' in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The sources reluctantly divulged that there are 'no traces or references' of any Marijuana (Ganja) or weed-related chat in the two star-kids' WhatsApp communication being scanned in-depth by the NCB.

More likely, Ananya is being questioned for her version by the NCB for some different leads it has collected in the case, but the officials decline to elaborate. The latest disclosure comes in the wake of certain unconfirmed media reports claiming the emergence of at least three purported WhatsApp chats between the two star-kids allegedly discussing drugs, etc. which the NCB was probing now.