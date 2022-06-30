Netizens react after Karan Johar is refused a table in a London restaurant despite using Alia Bhattâ€™s name; â€™Wahan aukaat mai rakhte haiâ€™

Karan Johar's video of being turned down by a waiter in a London restaurant for asking for a table is going VIRAL. Just yesterday Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared an embracing, moment that Karan Johar faced after he was humbly turned down a table in a London restaurant despite taking Alia Bhatt's name who is shooting in the city for her first Hollywood debut film along with . While the video is going viral, the netizens react and say that our Bollywood celebs are kept within their limits and ain't treated like gods abroad. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan makes a BIG revelation about his first heartbreak; says, â€˜She left the countryâ€™

Karan Johar refused a table in a London restaurant despite using Alia Bhattâ€™s name, netizens mock the filmmaker and remind him that Alia is not a global icon.

Take a look at the reaction of the citizens to Karan Johar being turned down for a table in a London restaurant. One user wrote, " You ainâ€™t gods, you can be denied of a lot of things. No big deal that you bloody make a video of it". Another user commented, " Alia kya koi tees maar khan he kya jo uska naam lete hi kaam Ho jayega". The third user said, " Alia kya koi popular Hollywood star he kya usaka naam lete hi kaam Ho jayega Alia ka naam leke bhi kaam nahi huwa kya bejti ho gai Alia k". While one more user reacted, " Wahan into koi kutta bhi nai poochta...inki aukaat mein hi rakhte hain inko...Indians are fool jo aise logon ko dekhte hain...whole bollywood is a dustbin...no good actor...nepotism prevailing..." Indeed this was the most hilarious and embarrassing video of Karan Johar and he took it like a pro and we love his attitude.

Right now Karan Johar is holidaying in London along with his favourites , Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and , The entire team of Rocky Aur Rani is present in London. And seems like they are shooting ng for a special song for the film and Sara might have a guest appearance in the same.