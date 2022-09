Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her maternity phase right now. The actress had been expecting her first child with businessman Anand Ahuja. The two lovebirds welcomed a baby boy in August. The actress has been away from social media and all the hullabaloo ever since she started expecting her first child. And now, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is busy being a mother to a 10-days old son. Recently, Sonam shared a video story on her gram in which she flaunted her post-partum belly. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Nia Sharma and more actresses who made jaws dropped in braless outfits [VIEW PICS]

Sonam flaunts her post-partum belly

It's been just a couple of days since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. The little one was born on 20th August and everyone in the Kapoor family was elated over the news of the arrival of 'Baby K Ahuja'. Coming to her Instagram story, Sonam Kapoor shared a video in which she revealed wearing maternity gear from Nike which still fit her after the delivery. She went on to flaunt her belly and admitted that the belly is still seen but adds, "Looks great," and smiles for the camera. Sonam Kapoor's video is an inspiration to every new mother to embrace their post-partum bodies and weight and take each day, slowly.

Sonam Kapoor opens up about raising a child in India

Sonam Kapoor has a house in Mumbai and also in London. The actress recently shot for the cover of Vogue and had sat down for an interview in which she shared a lot of things about pregnancy and whether she'd be raising her little one in India. Sonam said that she has always been a Bombay gir but adds that there could be privacy issues for her child if she raises her kid here. Having said that, Sonam added that she has seen a lot of celebrity moms who have been raising their kids well enough despite the media galore.