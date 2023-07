Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad on Wednesday (July 5) revealed that they have become parents. They shared a collaborative post to announce the happy news. The couple also added an aayat from the Quran in their post: "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.” In a bunch of now-disappeared Instagram stories, Sana Khan also treated fans to the arrangements she made at her house to welcome her husband. Also Read - Pregnant Sana Khan being 'dragged' by Anas Saiyad grabbed headlines; a look at their moments together that prove they were meant for each other

Sana Khan embraces motherhood

Sana Khan welcomed her first child with husband Anas Saiyad. She surprised her husband, who returned from the Haj, with the baby. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a short video which read: "Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarra ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya (Allah wrote this in our destiny and then gave us this gift. When Allah gives us something, he gives it with his full heart and happiness. Allah blesses us with a son)."

Earlier this year in March, Sana had announced the pregnancy and revealed that her delivery is due in June end.

Take a look at the heartfelt post:

Sana Khan surprises husband

Sana Khan had also planned a beautiful surprise for her husband Anas Saiyad. She had decorated the entire house with colourful balloons. "Hajj Mubarak" and "Mere Shauhar" read the text on the transparent ones. "All ready to welcome by shauharji Mufti Anas Saiyad. Mere pyaare hajji," she captioned the post on Instagram Stories. The lovely decoration was accompanied with delicious sweets, and expensive gifts.

Sana Khan bid goodbye to the world of glitz and glamour on October 8, 2020. She tied the nuptial knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad, a businessman and religious leader, on December 12 in the same year.