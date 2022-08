Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. She recently appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and got candid about the last nine months of her life and reflect on the future. She said that there will be privacy issues to raise her child in India than London. However, she and her husband are yet to decide. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt says, 'Don’t watch me'; Aryan Khan breaks Instagram hiatus; Kareena Kapoor Khan gets body-shamed and more

Talking about how she, her sister Rhea and brother Harsh Varrdhan were kept out of the public eye by their parents and Sunita Kapoor, Sonam said growing up, nobody really knew what they looked like. She said that they weren't really ever published which helped them lead a normal childhood.

She studied at Arya Vidya Mandir where there were no star kids. She was even embarrassed to have her car drop her off. After that, she was sent away to boarding school for junior college, which made her a little more world-aware and gave her a viewpoint about things.

"To be honest, I haven't decided whether I'm going to school our child here or in London, but I definitely know I feel more at home in India. I'm a proper Bombay girl. There will be the issue of privacy if I raise my child here, but I see many star kids leading completely regular lives so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," the actress told the magazine.

She also revealed if her baby is a pandemic baby or a planned one. "We wanted to wait two years after we got married to start trying. Then, the pandemic happened. We were in Delhi at Anand's (Ahuja) parents' home at the beginning of the pandemic and we just decided that the timing was right because we didn't understand the severity of Covid. We went into lockdown soon after and things just kept getting graver, so we decided to wait."

She further added, "I remember doing the interview for Vogue India's June 2021 issue in April and when my birthday came around in June, I told Anand, "This is it, I don't think we can wait anymore." We'd already done all my check-ups with multiple doctors in Mumbai and London and everything looked fine, so we decided to go for it."