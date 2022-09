The first weekend of September is here. August 2022 wasn’t a great month for Bollywood, but some South films did very well at the box office. Now, in September many Hindi and South films are all set to release in theatres and on OTT, and even some interesting web series will premiere on the streaming platforms. We are sure you must be thinking whether which new movie of web series you should watch this weekend. So, don’t worry as we are here to help you help… Also Read - Before YRKKH's Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda, Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan, THESE TV Jodis were rumoured to be dating

Movies

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar)

starrer Cuttputlli has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It's a suspense thriller and the remake of a successful Tamil film named Ratsasan. So, if you want to watch something that will keep you on the edge of your seat, then Cuttputlli is surely a good option for you.



Sita Ramam Hindi (Theatrical release)

Dulquer Salman and starrer Sita Ramam did very well at the box office in the Telugu markets. Now, the makers have released the Hindi dubbed version of the film in theatres today. The Telugu version received a fantastic response from critics and audiences, now let's see what response the Hindi version will get.

Cobra (Theatrical release)

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Tamil film Cobra has received a mixed response from the critics. But, if you are a fans of the actor then it’s a must-watch for you. The makers have also trimmed the film by 20 minutes to make it a better watching experience.

Web Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 (Netflix)

While many people would say that they are not interested in watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, there’s a section of the audience who enjoyed the first season of the series and now, can’t wait to watch season 2 which has started streaming on Netflix.



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

While Netflix has Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 this week, Amazon Prime Video has the international series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To attract Indian audiences, Amazon Prime Video has roped in for the promotions of the series which has started streaming today.