Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been hitting the headlines on a daily basis. This is because of conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, a new pic has emerged where we can see the actress planting a kiss on his cheeks. As per ED, these pictures are from March - April 2021 when he was out on bail. The lawyer of the accused, Anant Malik has said that the two were in a relationship. However, the actress has denied any sort of relationship with Sukesh. It seems he would make calls from Tihar Jail to Jacqueline Fernandez and even send her gifts like flowers and luxury chocolates.

Now, she has denied being in a relationship with the conman. She said that she did not know he was a fraud and has been co-operating with the ED officials. They have claimed that she met him four times in Chennai, and he even arranged a private jet for her. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is married to Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paul and wanted to launch his wife in Bollywood. It seems he befriended Bollywood people so that she could bag a movie, and he would finance it. Nora Fatehi was also called by the ED for her links with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. They said he gifted a BMW car to the lady.

Some days back, Jacqueline Fernandez's spokesperson said, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely o-operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple." Some months back, there were rumours of her tying the knot with her boyfriend but she had not given any comment on the same. It was being said that she was on the lookout for a love nest. Jacqueline Fernandez has movies like Cirkus, Ram Setu, Attack and Bachchan Pandey.