New Year 2024 is here. Bollywood celebs have all taken to social media to wish fans. Sunny Deol took wished his loyal fans who made 2023 a very memorable year for him. As we know, Gadar 2 was one of the biggest hits for Bollywood along with Pathaan, Jawan and Animal. Sunny Deol has shared some pics with his mother Prakash Kaur. This is a rare treat for his fans. We had seen Prakash Kaur in some of the wedding pics shared by his son, Karan Deol. The women of the Deol family, Prakash Kaur and his wife Pooja Deol prefer to be away from the limelight. His sister Ajeeta Chaudhari left hearts on the picture of the two on social media.

Sunny Deol and family in the news

After the wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, Gadar 2 became a huge hit. With the two ladies making their presence, the family came into the limelight. Also, the absence of Hema Malini and her daughters from the nuptials was a huge talking point in the media. Later, Esha Deol wished them on social media. The superstar's patch-up with Shah Rukh Khan also grabbed headlines. It seems he called him after watching Gadar 2 with his family. Sunny Deol said years had passed since their issues, and everything was resolved now. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made an appearance to the success party of Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol on a roll, professionally

Border 2 is being planned with the star in the lead. Kesari and Punjab 1984 director Anurag Singh will come on board for the same as per reports. He is also in talks with Nitesh Tiwari to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. The actor apparently asked for a whopping sum of over Rs 40 crores for the same. At the same time, some South Indian filmmakers want him for a project.