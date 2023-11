Parambrata Chatterjee grabbed headlines recently for tying the knot with actress Piya Chakraborty in an intimate ceremony. The actor is one of the top Bengali stars who has also explored Bollywood and web series genre. Parambrata recently opened up on the double standards of the Bengali audience. He gave an example of Pathaan and Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Parambrata Chatterjee says Pathaan and Jawan Bengali remake won't work at all

Parambrata Chatterjee was asked about complex stories working on OTT as compared to the big screen movies. The actor shared his POV saying that the audience these days prefers a spectacle on the big screen. They want to watch something that's worth their time and money. And this spectacle that they want to watch is usually associated with machismo. And that is defined by movies such as RRR or Jawan in our country. Which unfortunately all about men. Parambrata says that there are a handful of states where such a thing does not always work, them being, Maharashtra, Kerala and Bengal. But does it mean the society is being progressive? Chatterjee doesn't think so. For all the latest updates on entertainment news, follow BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel now.

Parambrata Chatterjee talks about the double standards of the Bengali audience

The actor let the steam loose calling the Bengali audience's double standards. He says Shah Rukh Khan's films do well in Bengal. He adds, "If you make a Jawan or Pathaan in Bengali, nobody is going to watch it." He says the era is now of homegrown family dramas, fantasy adventures and sleuth movies. And that's the maximum that can be done.

Parambrata Chatterjee ties the knot with Piya Chakraborty

There were rumours about Parambrata and Piya tying the knot on 27th November. They had a registered marriage it seems. Parambrata shared the images of himself and Piya on his official Instagram handle and confirmed the wedding rumours. They had a simple ceremony.

Talking about Parambrata's work in Hindi projects, apart from Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, he was seen in Aranyak alongside Raveena Tandon.