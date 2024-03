Nita Ambani, who recently left everyone amazed and stunned with her fashion game at younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event once worked as a school teacher for Rs 800 monthly, hard to believe right? Nita Ambani the woman who is the epitome of grace amazed the fans with her 500 crore worth emerald necklace recalled in one of her interviews with Simi Garewal that how people used to laugh at her for working as a school teacher in a Nursery. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna gives her take on Akshay Kumar's performance in Jamnagar; finds Nita Ambani way more energetic than Rihanna

Mukesh Ambani who was along with Nita in the same interaction said how Nita started working as a school teacher after a year of their marriage and earned 800 rupees per month at that time and he was very happy with that salary, as she used to pay for all the dinners.

Nita Ambani even revealed in the same interaction that working as a school teacher gave her immense satisfaction and she cared zero about people making fun of her. Nita Ambani is one of the most influential women in the business world today. Recently she showed off the combination of art of culture at her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash through her dance and fans fell in love with her grace and how.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are one of the most successful couples in the business world, but their simplicity is what makes them different and they truly are an inspiration for their followers.