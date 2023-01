Athiya Shetty is facing major criticism for her first public appearance after her marriage with cricketer KL Rahul. The Hero actress was spotted outside a salon where a cool casual and while she was making her way to the car, the shutterbugs greeted Athiya and even congratulated her the wedding. But her attitude towards them is something that didn't go down well with the netizens and they are picking her for the same. Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 22, 2023 at 's farmhouse. The wedding was an intimate affair, but Suniel Shetty made it extremely special for the media as well as his kind and loving gesture towards the paparazzi won hearts who reached Khandala to cover the wedding. And this video of Athiya not responding well to the paparazzi is being lashed and many said that she needs to learn to be humble from her father Suniel Shetty.

Watch the video of Athiya Shetty making her first public appearance after marriage to cricketer KL Rahul and getting massively slammed for her attitude

One user commented, "Kyun inko itna sir pe chadhate hai aap log ...... Attitude kitna hai inme sab free ka mila hai phir bhi". Another user said," Nepo kids ki attitude....no body, no personality, no acting skills ..stil these shameless papz behind these for pics ..". One more user slammed Athiya and said, "Attitude to dekho zara bhi achi nii lagti ignore kro mam kehny ke bhi like nii he". Another user said she needs a good lecture from her father Suniel Shetty, As a belated wedding gift, she needs a nice loooong lecture from her dad on how to be humble and polite.". While Athiya's fans and well-wishers spoke in her support." What is the problem with people. Why are people so negative? Why can’t people give privacy to people? She has already given pose to paps after wedding. Leave her alone.".

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding pictures are going viral and is receiving lots of love from fans and well wishers.