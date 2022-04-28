Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to be the FIRST guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7? [EXCLUSIVE]

is back with everyone's favourite chat show Koffee With Karan. Reportedly the filmmaker will be back with season 7 of the chat show in May and he has already finalised the guests who will be a part of this chat show. The fans of this chat show have been eagerly waiting to know about the guests' list and here we are! Bollywoodlife gets you the first guests of the show that will leave you excited. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Amber Heard told Johhny Depp 'Nobody will believe a white man of privilege is a victim'

A little birdie has exclusively told us that the newlyweds and will be Karan Johar's first guest on the show. Yes, Mr and Mrs Kapoor will grace the couch with some fiery questions by the host himself. The source further adds, " Karan is damn excited to have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as his first guest. They will be making the first appearance on the chat show as man and wife and later they will also kick start the promotion of their first film together . Karan Johar who was damn emotional at Alia's wedding as he considers her his daughter and is looking forward to having a chat with her about getting married to dream man Ranbir Kapoor".

The source further adds, " Alia and Ranbir will largely talk about their love affair and how they fell in love with each other and who proposed whom and how. The couple will also talk about their intimate wedding and reveal some detail about it only for their fans".

Ranbir and Alia got married after dating for 5 years in the most beautiful way possible. Alia looked the most gorgeous bride ever while Ranbir made the most handsome groom. Their wedding festivities were one of the most loved and talked about festivities as it was full of LOVE. Indeed their fans can't wait for the couple to make an official entry as man and wife on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Kar season 7.