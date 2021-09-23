is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in the industry. She was ranked third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list in 2016 and 2017 respectively. In order to expand her career, Nia had featured in music videos and web series and continues to leave her mark on social media with her breathtaking pictures. But unfortunately, her experience in Bollywood has not been pleasant. She recently recalled having a casting meeting for a small role in 's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi wherein she was told that she looked 'so hot' for the part. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and more Bollywood celebs who flaunted their love bites with pride – view pics

When Nia was asked if she has ever met a Bollywood director or producer who underestimated her skills because she comes from the television industry, she told Siddharth Kannan, "No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn’t go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, ‘you look so hot’. I was like, ‘seriously?’” Also Read - Did you know Queen Kangana Ranaut REJECTED these Bollywood films starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and more? Here's why

Nia then went on to take a dig at star kids as she spoke about being told that she was not Bollywood ready. "Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up,” she said. Also Read - ZEEL-Sony merger: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Punit Goenka; says, ‘Punit sir is the most genuine, humble person I ever worked with’

“We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice? (shakes her head) I am sorry but it’s the reality. They are doing very well, good for them,” she added.

Nia was recently seen her latest dance number Do Ghoont, a remake of the iconic number Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi from the 1973 film Jheel Ke Us Paar. The original track was picturised on veteran star Mumtaz. It was sung by and the music director was R.D. Burman.

The revamped version is choreographed by Jayshree Kelkar from the famed Ganesh Acharya Productions, and the music video is set against a dazzling background with Nia taking centre stage with her energetic dance moves.