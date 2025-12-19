Nick Jonas catches Bollywood fever, GROOVES to THIS Dhurandhar song as his new... [Viral Video]

Nick Jonas on Dhurandhar Song: Nick Jonas has revealed which latest Bollywood song he is obsessed with. The singer and actor shared a video of himself grooving to the song.

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s American husband, Nick Jonas, is known as the “national jiju” in India due to his keen interest in Indian culture. He has been seen interacting with and appreciating the Hindi film industry multiple times. Now, it seems like the American singer is having a Bollywood phase, where he seems to be obsessed with Hindi songs. After the song Aavan Jaavan, from War 2, Jonas has decided to make another Bollywood track, his new pre-show hyper song. The track is from Ranveer Singh’s latest superhit film, Dhhurandhar. Let’s take a look at the song that has got Nick Jonas obsessed.

Nick Jonas’s Instagram video

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram account, where he shared a video of himself and his team members. In the video, they could be seen dancing to the track Shararat from Aditya Dhar’s film. In the caption of the video, he revealed that Jonas has turned the song into his latest pre-show hype song.

Also Read From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actors who own LUXURIOUS homes abroad

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

More about Shararat

Shararat is sung in the melodious and highly energetic voices of Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. It has the high-voltage music by Shashwat Sachdev. In the music video of the track, Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza show some fiery dance steps.

Nick Jonas’s earlier pre-show hype song

A while ago, Nick Jonas had revealed that he listens to the song Aavan Jaavan, from Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s movie War 2. He had uploaded the video of himself on Instagram, where he could be seen vibing to the beats of the song. In the video, an overlay caption read, "My hype-up song before every show on the tour."

Priyanka Chopra also showed her approval of her husband’s choice of song by sharing the video on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship is adored by the fans in India, as well as the West. The couple act like each other’s biggest cheerleaders and are pretty appreciative of each other’s traditions and cultures.

Recently, the Bollywood actress shared her excitement over the Jonas brothers casting their handprints in the cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles. She shared a heartfelt note saying, “So proud of you, @nickjonas. You’re the most sincere, talented, and definitely the hardest-working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing (literally) your legacy in Hollywood, was such a proud moment for me (sic)."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more