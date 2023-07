Our desi girl of Bollywood aka Priyanka Chopra, rang in her 41st birthday on July 18. Not only has she left a mark on the audience with her stellar performances in Hindi films, but the self-made star has also made it big in Hollywood. Priyanka is now living her dream life with husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas in Los Angeles. On PeeCee’s special day, many celebrities from the film fraternity showered her with wishes. But, it was her hubby Nick Jonas’ romantic birthday wish for his ladylove that stole the show. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra birthday special: Childhood memories to locking BF in closet, interesting and unknown facts about dearest PeeCee

Nick Jonas’ birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Dropping a lovely snap with Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, Nick Jonas wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love." The picture seemed to be a snippet from one of their romantic vacations. It captured the lovebirds striking a mushy pose on a cruise ship. Priyanka looked gorgeous, decked up in a strappy, black-and-white printed dress having a plunging neckline. Her hair was left open. Nick, on the other hand, donned a blue vest, wrapping his arms around the Citadel actress. Both of them sported stylish sunglasses.

Fans react

Fans were quick to drop their birthday wishes for Priyanka Chopra in the comments. Others simply gushed at the couple. "The best! The Jewel of July" noted one user. "Cuties" quipped another. Quoting Nick Jonas' caption, one emotional netizen wrote, "Nick Jonas is literally husband goals. 'I love celebrating you' his acts of service and affirmation game are so strong."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the nuptial knot on December 1, 2018. The couple had a Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu one. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, four years later, via surrogacy on January 22, 2022. Despite being trolled for their 11-year age gap, Priyanka and Nick have been going strong, leading a blissful marital life.

Priyanka Chopra upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Hollywood ventures include the second season of the spy action thriller Citadel. She has also been roped in for an upcoming action comedy, titled Heads Of State, starring John Cena and Idris Alba in crucial roles. However, the shooting of the same has been paused for now owing to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike in Hollywood.