Nick Jonas' comment on mom-in-law Madhu Chopra's Goa pic is daamad goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now in the US. The couple have welcomed a baby via surrogacy a month back. The couple also have a number of projects in hand. Now, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra has posted a picture of hers in a blue dress. The caption read, "When in Goa." The picture of the lady has got a lot of love. Nick Jonas commented, "Mother in law killin it." Beauty blogger Malvika Sitlani wrote, "Looking cute," while Bhavna Jasra said, "Looking amazing my lovely." It is a known fact that Nick Jonas shares a close bond with the family of Priyanka Chopra. Both of them are very family-oriented as people.

Dr Madhu Chopra dotes on her son-in-law. She feels he is a genius boy. In 2018, after the roka of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, she gave an interview where she praised Nick. He said that he is a calm and mature person. Madhu Chopra said that everyone loved Nick Jonas in their side of the family. She said, "He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!" The couple met for the first time in 2017 at the Met Gala when they walked for Ralph Lauren. The marriage happened in 2018 at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

In January 2022, the couple announced that they have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. They said they wanted privacy to focus on their family. A lot of people debated on the surrogacy bit in social media. Priyanka Chopra was last seen as Sati in the movie The Matrix Resurrections. It also starred Keanu Reeves and Jessica Chastain. Nick Jonas has been doing shows in the US of late. Fans are waiting for a comeback song from the Jonas Brothers.