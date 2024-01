Nick Jonas is a doting father and time and again he has proved it. Just a while ago the Hollywood pop sensation dropped the second birthday celebration of his daughter Malti Marie and the little one's adorableness is winning hearts and how. Nick and Priyanka Chopra look elated in these pictures as they see their little one turning a year older and wiser. But Malti steals our hearts away with her cuteness and boy just look at that swag, the way she is carrying the glasses proves she is going to be a diva. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted an intimate birthday bash for their one dropped inside celebration pictures that show why for Nick is all about loving your family. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mitali Handa reveals how cousin Priyanka Chopra is supporting Mannara Chopra in the show

Nick and Priyanka look absolutely amazing together and they indeed make a perfect couple and these pictures are proof. Nick is a family man in real life and his mother-in-law recently had heaped praise for her damaad ji mentioning how he takes care of daughter Malti and home when Priyanka is out for work and she simply adores this.

Madhu Chopra in one of her interviews had said, "I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai (son-in-law). We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, that family is the key for progressing in life"

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 and ever since then, the actress is settled in New York. On the professional front, Priyanka was supposed to do Jee Le Zaraa but looks like this project with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif has gone on the back burner. And fans are waiting for the desi girl to make an official announcement about her upcoming projects. Priyanka was last seen in Citadel and she slayed it like a real queen.