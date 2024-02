The international heartthrob Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers recently came down to Mumbai for the Lollapalooza India 2024 event. The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire with their musical prowess. Their electrifying performance grabbed a lot of attention and fans could not keep calm as they called him 'jiju' during the live concert. Nick took out some free time from his hectic schedule and was seen spending quality time with friends as he created memories for a lifetime. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Actual reason behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas moving out from their USD 20 million mansion revealed?

In an Instagram post shared by producer, and actor Mushtaq Shiekh, Nick was seen enjoying some off-stage moments with hsi loved ones. In the picture, Nick posed with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and the rumored ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya. Mushtaq expressed his gratitude for the reunion. She captioned the post as, 'Blast Alert! Our epic 'Adda' turned global this time, and oh boy, did Lollapaloola deliver the perfect excuse for a reunion! ?❤️With us scattered like stars in the sky, snatching a day or two every few moons is our kind of treasure hunt.'

He continued saying, 'This round, with Nick flying solo to Mumbai (PeeCee, you were the missing sparkle in our glitter bomb ?), we did dive headfirst into a day drenched in music, madness, and a splash of celebration.The concert was just the beginning - the after-party and next-day chill vibes were the cherries on top!

From the electrifying beats at the concert to the after-party vibes, and unwinding with lunch the next day - we made the most of our time. Though @priyankachopra was missed, video calls and technology bridged the miles, keeping FOMO at bay. ?'

He concluded saying, 'Here’s to the memories, the laughs, and the mushy selfies that seal our bond. Non-stop banter, ‘wholesome’ gossip, board games which we ‘spiced’ up to make them more exciting, food coma & promises of “bahut jald” reunions. Till next time, friends- keep the spirit, lose the distance!'