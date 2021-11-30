Some days back, rumours of trouble in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' marital paradise went viral after she dropped her surnames from the profile on Instagram. The couple were seen together at the London Fashion Awards that happened yesterday. The two looked much-in-love and fans laughed at how such rumours spread in the first place. In the videos, we can see Nick Jonas fixing the long trail of her floral jacket on the red carpet. The two are all smiles. Nick Jonas is seen in a black dinner jacket with a red shirt underneath it. Priyanka Chopra's floral outfit was teamed with a simple updo and heels. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 11 Bollywood actresses who look like a bomb even without makeup

We can see Nick fixing her dress. Later, he puts his hand under her coat to hold her by the waist. The couple also did solo pics on the red carpet. A fan commented, "They look so hot but the way Nick put his hand under her coat even more hotter love them," while another one wrote, "Nick being a gentleman with his wife the best." There were other cute moments too from the function. The media could not get enough of the two.

The actress roasted her husband in the most humorous manner in the Jonas Family Roast that is airing on Netflix. Priyanka Chopra had been in London for a long time for the shoot of Citadel. She has spoken about how they made their long-distance marriage work. She said that Nick and Priyanka see each once every three weeks. They make it a point to fly down and meet one another once a month irrespective of where they are shooting. This was the first rule of their marriage. The actress' Matrix: The Resurrection is coming to the theatres on X'Mas weekend.